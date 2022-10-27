CANANDAIGUA — The Genesee Valley Conservancy in Geneseo has a signed purchase offer with the owner of 261 acres of freshwater wetlands near Honeoye Lake in the town of Richmond.
The Richmond Town Board, however, has expressed some opposition to the purchase and the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will meet in special session at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to consider a motion opposing the sale.
“We wish to keep details private at this time, but this is a six-figure deal that would protect 261 acres of freshwater wetlands and uplands,” said Conservancy Executive Director Benjamin Gajewski.
“Active opposition by the Richmond Town Board would kill this project. Their support or neutrality would allow us to proceed with this conservation project,” Gajewski added.
He said the purchase “is an important project that would bring together several private and public conservation efforts that have spanned several decades. These new parcels would connect parts of the Honeoye Creek Wildlife Management Area to the Taylor Marsh Preserve, owned by the Bergan Swamp Society.”
“The Genesee Valley Conservancy has a one-time opportunity to purchase this land and merge it into the Wildlife Management Area management,” Gajewski said. “The town of Richmond has seen increased rainfall and storm events over the past number of years that have resulted in dramatic flooding and infrastructure damage. Wetlands provide an important means to capturing storm surge and this project would prevent the loss of one of the major wetlands in the town.”
The Conservancy presented the project to members of the Town Board very early in the process to include them in the planning and goals of the project.
“We formally presented it to the Town Board in late summer. We were pleased to hear support from citizens that evening, but the town Board seems most concerned with the $700 loss of tax revenue from the project and didn’t weight that against the avoided future costs the town will see from dealing with flooding and water damage from preventable storms effects if the wetlands remain intact and functioning, not to mention added benefits of increasing public access for residents,” Gajewski said.
Neither Richmond Town Supervisor Daryl Marshall nor County Planning Director Tom Harvey responded to a request for comment.