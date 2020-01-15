SENECA FALLS — Oral arguments will not take place Jan. 21 in the Article 78 lawsuit of Seneca Meadows Inc. against the town of Seneca Falls over Local Law 3 of 2016.
State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle of Rochester has postponed the arguments until 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Seneca County Courthouse in Waterloo.
The landfill is suing the Town Board and the town over the local law, which requires Seneca Meadows (SMI) to close by Dec. 31, 2025 and prohibits the establishment of new solid waste facilities in the town.
SMI’s lawsuit claims the town violated the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the landfill’s due process rights and allowed a former board member, the late Annette Lutz, to unduly influence the process as someone with bias against the landfill in asking that the law be nullified.
The attorney for the town, David Hou of Boylan Code in Rochester, and Douglas Zamelis, the attorney for intervenors Dixie Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, have filed a memorandum of law disputing those claims and have asked Doyle to dismiss the lawsuit.
SMI’s state operating permit and its host community agreement with the town both expire Dec. 31, 2025.