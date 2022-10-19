CANANDAIGUA — What’s the most common waste buried in the Ontario County Landfill each day?
If you guessed food waste, you are correct.
A consultant’s study of county-generated waste taken to the town of Seneca landfill was presented to the county Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality committee Monday.
Orlando, Fla.-based MSW Consultants spent time at the landfill looking at what items are in four waste streams: private hauler residential and municipal collected residential waste; waste from transfer stations; and industrial and commercial sources.
Regina Sousa of the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management said consultants collected 57 samples from the waste streams. Other than items that were recycled, organics (food) represented the largest amount of waste deposited in the landfill for burial, with paper products a distant second.
“The conclusion was that organics present the largest opportunity for diversion of waste from the landfill and into composting,” Sousa said.
Committee members Drew Wickham, R-Seneca, and Mark Venuti, D-Geneva, agreed that organics are a major issue and efforts need to be made to divert that waste from the landfill. Sousa said her department will meet with its partners soon to discuss ways to make that happen.
The full report will be posted on the Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department website.
In other matters:
• The committee learned that an energy efficiency study is being done on all county buildings and facilities by Wendel Architects and Engineers, a consulting firm from Rochester. County Planning Director Tom Harvey said the study is a prelude to the county possibly considering solar energy systems, where appropriate, as an alternative to electricity or natural gas.
The study cost is $176,800. The New York State Energy Research & Development Authority and Ontario County will split the cost, with the latter using American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover its share.
• Carla Jordan, the county’s director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said the plant at the county landfill that converts methane into electricity may have a new owner by the end of the year.