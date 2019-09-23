WATERLOO — For the first time in 22 years, the Seneca County Democratic Committee has a new chairperson.
At a Sept. 19 reorganizational meeting, Susan Ottenweller of Varick was elected as party chairwoman, defeating first vice-chairperson Susan Sauvageau of Seneca Falls in voting by committee members. Sauvageau was re-elected first vice-chairwoman, defeating a challenge from Gail Dalmat of Romulus.
Ottenweller succeeds longtime chairperson Ted Young. The former Waterloo mayor decided not to seek another term as county Democratic Party head. He said he will stay active within the party and remain town of Waterloo party chairman.
In a message to committee members seeking their support, Ottenweller told them her goals would be to:
• Help with the campaigns of 22 Democrats running for public office in the county this fall.
• Encourage more participation by Democrats and voters through community outreach and activities.
• Fill vacancies in committee seats.
• Identify how each committee member can contribute their best skills to the ongoing work of support for candidates on the local, state and federal levels.
• Increasing revenue to assist campaigns.
In an email to committee member Ottenweller said she is a lifelong Democrat and a 25-year resident of Varick who retired a few years ago following a career in community development and affordable housing.
“I had leadership positions in the government and nonprofit sectors. I am on the boards of the Seneca County Community Services Board and Lakeview Health Services, a member of the Seneca County Housing Coalition and the Varick Zoning Board of Appeals,” she wrote. “My goal as chair is to identify, encourage and support Democratic candidates for public office on the local, state and federal levels. I envision holding regular committee meetings with an agenda and civil discussion, following the bylaws.”
Since 2017, Ottenweller said she actively worked for the election of Democrats by knocking on doors in Varick, Seneca Fall and Waterloo.
“I believe the committee needs to reach out more to voters through a website, door-knocking, community events, letters to the editor and getting Democrats involved,” Ottenweller said.
Ottenweller earned an undergraduate degree in art education from Loyola University of New Orleans in January 1970, and a master’s in urban planning from the University of Illinois in January 1978.
Her work experience includes:
• Assistant director of community development for the city of Cortland.
• Community development specialist for the Michigan Avenue Community Organization in Detroit.
• Principal planner for the city of Pittsburgh.
• Director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency from 1986-88.
• Manager of business development for the Monroe County Economic Development Department.
• Executive director of Housing Opportunities Inc. in Rochester.
• Senior vice president of real estate development at PathStone Corp. in Rochester.
• Interim executive director for Better Housing for Tompkins County in Ithaca.
She retired from the latter post in 2015.
Also Thursday, Richard Pavio of Seneca Falls was re-elected first vice-chairman, defeating a challenge from Jerry Withers of Waterloo. Ruth Same of Seneca Falls was re-elected secretary, while Charles Brady of Seneca Falls was re-elected treasurer.