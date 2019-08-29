PENN YAN — Yates County may be small in size and population, but its suicide rate is among the highest in New York state.
That’s why the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yates County is hoping for a big turnout at the second annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk. This year’s walk, on the Keuka Outlet Trail, is scheduled for Sept. 29 and begins at the Penn Yan boat launch site off Keuka Street.
“Within the past year, our community has been hit particularly hard by suicide,” said Sarah Thompson, a coalition member and co-chair of the event. “By walking, we hope to draw attention to this issue, provide a supportive space for loss survivors and those with lived experience to come together, and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
According to the New York State Health Connector Suicide and Self Harm Dashboard, Yates County has the second highest suicide rate per 100,000 population out of nine counties in the Finger Lakes region (16 per 100,000). Those numbers are for the years 2014-16.
Seneca County had the highest rate, at 17.2 per 100,000.
The Yates County walk will be one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness events across U.S. communities and college campuses. More than 300,000 walkers are expected to take part.
The walks are organized by community organizations and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The foundation’s goal is to reduce the annual U.S. suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.
Thompson, a Benton resident, said the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yates County has been active since 2016. It is not county funded but does receive funds through the national foundation.
Those funds have helped the coalition present the “Talk Saves Lives” suicide awareness program for community members, the “It’s Real” mental health and the suicide prevention program for students at Keuka College, and train seven community members to be Talk Saves Lives facilitators and presenters for “More Than Sad,” a program for teens.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. In addition to the Sept. 29 walk in Penn Yan, speakers, including community members, will share their personal stories on suicide.
One of them will be Thompson, who lost a brother to suicide after several attempts. She said she has had personal struggles as well and has contemplated suicide.
“I was pretty saddened and shocked by Yates County’s number two ranking,” she said. “This event is not just to remember the people we lost to suicide but the suicide survivors as well.”
Last year’s inaugural walk in Penn Yan drew more than 200 people and raised more than $12,000 in pledges for local suicide prevention efforts. Members are hoping to improve on that turnout this year and have set a fundraising goal of $20,000.
The event will begin at noon with registration, and the walk will run from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information or to register for the event, contact Sarah Thompson at (607) 216-5161 or sarah.s.thompson@gmail.com; or Gerri Mashewske at (845) 978-4302 or gerrilynnkolbe@gmail.com
Online registration also is available and ends Sept. 27. However, anyone who wants to participate can register in person on the day of the event.
Registration is free and open to the public. Donations for the walk will be accepted until Dec. 31.
To register online, go to afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6089