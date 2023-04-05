CANANDAIGUA — Just $70,000 more to go.
Officials at Wood Library on North Main Street have raised $430,000 toward their $500,000 goal, money earmarked for construction of an outdoor reading garden on the north side of the historic building.
If the goal is reached, ground will be broken this fall and the project completed next spring, said Jenny Goodemote, library executive director.
“The pandemic really got us thinking about outdoor spaces,” Goodemote said. “We have used every square inch inside the building, so naturally, we looked to see what we could accomplish outside.”
During community focus group meetings, many members of the public requested more outdoor space around the library building. Goodemote said at the time, there were only two outside benches.
“We worked with Bergmann Associates to draft initial plans for a reading garden and we knew immediately we could do a lot with that space on that side of the building,” Goodemote said.
Plans call for a children’s reading theater, pollinator garden, Native American plant garden, shade garden, and seating for reading or other uses. A rain garden also may be included in the final plan, along with a hard-surface pathway to allow access to all, including those with mobility issues.
The library has obtained a $173,059 state grant for the reading garden and is accepting donations to fund the project fully. Pledges will be accepted for up to three years, with donations received above the goal used for annual maintenance of the garden space.
“The reading garden will enhance library services and offer new opportunities for reading or studying outside, story times and other small group activities,” Goodemote explained. “The thoughtful garden design includes comfortable seating and a variety of spaces to accommodate individual and small group activities. The wall of the library building and existing mature landscaping will act as a sound buffer, making the garden a perfect spot for quiet reflection, catching up on a project, or meeting with a friend.”
Visitors will be able to access the library’s free WiFi. The area will be illuminated with dark-sky compliant lighting and monitored by security cameras. A new door will be installed in the children’s room, allowing additional access to the garden.
Call 585-394-1381, ext. 306, with questions, or visit www.woodlibrary.org.