NAPLES — The first day of April is a special one for trout anglers fishing the inland streams of the Finger Lakes. It’s opening day, and although there are new regulations for stream casters (check the weekend edition of the Times for a complete look at the new rules), opening day will always be a ritual for so many.
I sat on a bench near the “Big Dig” section of Naples Creek Thursday and chatted with an angler that has been fishing the Naples Rainbow Trout Derby since 1967. Although this year’s opener involved smartphones and computers — Derby organizers opted for a virtual format because of COVID-19 — Raymond Cromheecke did not mind.
“I fish this derby just to be here,” Cromheecke offered. “It’s just a chance to be outside and to see some friends I have not seen in a year. It’s like a family reunion.”
The 77-year-old Shortsville resident has made the leaderboard during his decades targeting rainbow trout in Naples.
“I won the record trout in 1976 and took the Senior Division awards in 2015,” Cromheecke relayed.
Micah Moore, the new coordinator for the long-running opening-day event organized by the Naples Rotary Club, said the virtual Derby will continue through Sunday and the winners announced Monday (check fltimes.com for a list of those winners).
“After canceling the 2020 Trout Derby due to COVID, we are disappointed that we still can’t have our normal event,” Moore said. “This year would’ve been the 60th Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby. Unfortunately, our only option to canceling the derby again this year was to try to do it virtually using an app on a smartphone and extending the one-day event to four days.”
There were fewer anglers fishing the tributaries of Naples Creek, although a forecast that included snow and low, clear water probably had more to do with keeping some away than COVID.
The snowstorm, by the way, was a no-show.
Tim Nippon and his nephew, Cole Nippon, came from Hilton and Fairport, respectively. They were on the creek at 7 a.m.
“I have been coming here for 55 years,” Uncle Tim told me. “I brought Cole when he was 4 years old. Cole only missed four years, when he was in the Marines.”
“We had some nice hits, but never landed anything,” Cole said. “The water is very low.”
The Nippons took a break to chow down on a tuna fish sandwich.
“This is the only fish so far, probably Chicken of the Sea,” Tim laughed.
I drove back to where Grimes and Tannery creeks empty into the main branch of Naples Creek. The “Big Dig” is a pool that often holds fresh rainbows from Canandaigua Lake. It’s crowded; however, I enjoy talking to the anglers. Most had fly rods that are better to play trout.
I was on my way back to my truck when I heard the distinctive, “He’s got one.”
An angler was in the middle of the pool when he hooked a trout. I snapped some pictures, and after a noble fight, the silver rainbow jumped from the palm of the fly caster and was gone.
“That was a quick release,” someone shouted across the pool.
That is what opening day is all about.