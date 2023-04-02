NAPLES — Every April 1 brings with it all sorts of surprises when I travel to this Ontario County village to take pictures of some nice rainbow trout caught during the iconic Naples Rotary Rainbow Trout Derby.
Sometimes, it snows. Or, ice storms arrive with cold, wet blowing wind. Or, frozen ice chunks dot Naples Creek. Often, it’s sunny; however, I can’t recall too many of those weather patterns.
It’s April Fools Day and it’s springtime, and no matter what happens, it’s a great time to cast for trout in the Naples Creek. Trout don’t care about air temperatures. They head back to Canandaigua Lake when the current and water temps are just right.
That is their swim pattern. However, when the current is heavy and the water is high and murky, they are not really attacking egg sacs.
Tom Scoda has fished the Naples derby since 1961, and the 73-year-old won the men’s division eight years ago. He is a Naples resident living close to the Eelpot section of the creek, so he knows when they bite.
“I was here at the ‘digger’ pool at 5:30 a.m. waiting for the official time,” Scoda told me as we sat at a bench comparing our senior citizen ailments. “The water was high and the current was too strong, and the rainbow trout don’t like those conditions.”
Scoda was on his way to have lunch with his wife, Cindy, who is a member of the Naples Rotary and told me, “I started at the ‘digger’ and ended at the ‘digger.’ ”
Another senior angler is John Kowalczyk, who has fished the derby for decades. The 83-year-old Irondequoit resident caught a beautiful, 7.22-pound rainbow to win the senior division. He caught it with a center pin reel on a 11 1/2-foot custom rod.
“I caught the trout at the Grimes Creek using a worm under a torpedo bobber,” Kowalczyk said. “I just caught the fish and walked down to the fire hall (weigh station).”
Micah Moore who coordinated the derby with many helpers from the Naples Rotary, said 350 anglers registered for the 63rd annual event.
“This year we offered more door prizes thanks to the many businesses in Naples,” Moore relayed.
This year’s event included a division, the Rector-Paone Memorial Youth Award. It’s given by the Cappon and Molinari families to a youth 12-16 years old with the heaviest brown or rainbow trout.
Naples student Erica Reigelsperger won the award, which features a five-hour fishing charter good for her, a parent/guardian, and two additional guests.
See the rest of the winners in the accompanying pullout box.
A special thanks go to the Naples Rotary for this annual event, and to Jon Betrus from the Naples Central School Introduction to Fish and Wildlife and Outdoor Adventures Class.