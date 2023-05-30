FAYETTE — If you spend hours trolling the waters of Seneca Lake frequently, searching for the lunker lake trout, you have a chance to net a winning fish in the National Lake Trout Derby.
Bob Salotti also said you can catch a winning fish with little time on the water — although in Salotti’s case, he is the angler that lives to fish.
“Our crew will average 13 hours a day searching for a winning laker,” he said during Monday’s National Lake Trout Derby awards ceremony at Stivers Seneca Marine.
The crew aboard the 19-foot StarCraft was Genevans Salotti, Todd Powers, and Amy Hazard. Powers is known as the “net guy.” They were fishing with wire and Sutton 22 silver spoons at the north end of Seneca Lake in 100 feet of water.
“We were trolling a 600-yard stretch the entire derby,” Salotti said. “No one else came close to where we trolled. We caught 40 lakers and lost about 60 during the derby.”
Powers the “net guy” said he needed a longer net. With the winning purse of $13,000, a new one shouldn’t be an issue.
The Salotti team not only won the $10,000 grand prize, the trio took home first place in the lake trout division as well, a feat worth another $3,000.
Salotti said while he wasn’t feeling well early in the morning on Monday’s final day, he decided to fish.
“I didn’t want to let everyone down, so I took a nap and felt better,” he said.
They fished the same stretch, hooked a 12.71-pound laker, and weighed in at 8:50 a.m. Their first-place catch in the Lake Trout Division checked in at 11.57 pounds.
Salotti invested $3,500 on new electronics recently. The rest will be divided among the three.
“Hold on,” Hazard quipped. “I won third place in the Women’s Division 20-59 years with my 7.26-pound lake trout. And I will also divide my purse of $100 by three. That will be thirty-three and one third.”
Those who have seen the Salotti name associated with all the area bass tournaments — it’s the same guy that won this derby. The 58-year-old has won two out of three years in the BFL series. The guy lives to fish.
The 59th annual National Lake Trout Derby sported 639 entries during the three-day event. A special thanks to major sponsors Aflac and Stivers Seneca Marine.
Redi Salisi was first in the Brown Trout Division (5.41 pounds), Francis Geremenski topped the Rainbow Trout Division (8.7), and Luke Willower took home first in the Landlocked Salmon Division (8.97). Each angler won $2,000 for their achievement.
See a complete leaderboard, and list of sponsors and payouts, at https://www.laketroutderby.org/.