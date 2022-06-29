GENEVA — The year was 2005. Mike Combs had been a career (paid) firefighter with the Geneva Fire Department for about seven years when one of his mentors, legendary GFD Chief Ralph DeBolt, decided to retire after close to 20 years in the position.
After giving it considerable thought, Combs took the test for fire chief — although he made it crystal clear he didn’t want the job then. In fact, his good friend, Bruce Moore, became the chief.
“I wasn’t ready for the chief’s position, and I admitted that. I wanted to be out there on the line. I liked what I was doing. I just wanted to take the test,” Combs said during a recent interview at his office. “I did get an interview for the job and was very upfront about it. I knew Bruce would do a great job. I just wanted the experience of an interview, but I knew I wasn’t ready for the job.”
When Moore decided to retire six years later, Combs said he knew he was ready.
“By then, I had the knowledge of how a department ran and had been a municipal fire instructor for some time,” he said. “There were things I wanted to do.”
So, in 2011, Combs began an 11-year run that ended June 24, when he retired. He looks back on his decade-plus run with pride.
“It’s been a fast-paced 11 years — 24/7 every day,” he said. “When the monitor goes off, I’m listening. To this day, I listen to every call at night. If it’s something important, I get up and go.”
It was a dream job of sorts for Combs, who was born and raised in the city.
His father Arden, who died in 2020, was a longtime GFD volunteer and 20-year veteran of the Geneva Police Department who later became police chief at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
Mike Combs is a 1981 graduate of DeSales High School, where he was a solid three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball). When he turned 18, he joined the GFD as a volunteer with the C.J. Folger Hook & Ladder Company (his father’s company) under another legendary chief, Carlton “Carl” Naegele.
“My father was a role model, as both a Geneva police officer and volunteer firefighter,” he said. “I remember sitting on a curb, as a teenager, and watching a block fire downtown on Seneca Street. I would ride on the truck to fire scenes and started getting the itch for it.”
With the goal of being an electrician, Combs attended Hudson Valley Community College for a short time. He did work for a local electrical company while home, along with other jobs, but admitted that being away from home at college was not a good fit.
“It just wasn’t right,” he said. “I found out I enjoyed firefighting.”
In the 1980s, while attending Finger Lakes Community College and taking night classes, he was hired as a paid firefighter at the VA. After several years there, he was hired as a firefighter at the Seneca Army Depot, where his father served in the military.
“Both places were good to work for. They were different, but I got some good training and experience at each,” he said. “The depot was like its own city — about 23 miles to cover. You had businesses, clubs, restaurants, housing, warehouses, post office, you name it. We were busy.”
Wondering if Combs would spill the beans on the long-held rumor that nuclear weapons were stored at the depot? Well, he won’t.
“I wasn’t worried about it,” Combs said with a smile. “I was briefed and trained. I was comfortable.”
While at the depot, Combs started training to become an emergency medical technician and later took classes through FLCC to become a paramedic. He was a volunteer for North Seneca Ambulance during that time too.
He was just about finished with his paramedic classes when he was hired by the GFD in 1998. After earning his certification, he worked part-time for Finger Lakes Ambulance for more than 10 years.
“Being a paramedic, I was on the rescue truck and talked to the chief about getting AEDs (automated external defibrillators) on the trucks,” he said. “Ralph wanted me to stay on the rescue truck because we were getting a lot of EMS calls and had a good rapport with Finger Lakes Ambulance, so they hired me. I am still a paramedic.”
Combs became a municipal fire instructor in 2005, around the time Moore was named chief, and took more training before he was hired as chief in 2011. He credits his predecessors — Naegele, DeBolt and Moore — with helping him learn the ropes; all three have passed away in recent years.
“Carl was known across the state,” he said. “After I became chief, I would go to meetings across the state and everybody would always ask about Carl. Carl was a great man. He was a strict chief but a good chief. He brought together the volunteer companies and career staff. He built the organization we are now.
“Ralph hired me in 1998, and I took classes from him. The department grew under Ralph. He made changes in gear, updated equipment, started doing a lot of fire investigations and that interested me. I am now a fire investigator. Bruce was good to work for as well. He knew the department well and we had some of same hobbies, such as hunting and riding motorcycles. He was a good friend.”
By all accounts, Combs learned from his predecessors and made his own mark.
“He has done a great job and is a true leader. He’s a quality guy,” said longtime Assistant Chief Jimmer McCormack, a fellow C.J. Folger Hook & Ladder Company member. “We have three separate fire companies, each with their own board of directors, chiefs, commissioners. Then there is the paid staff and volunteers, so the chief is serving five different masters, so to speak. It’s a tough, hard job, and then there is everything else you are doing — budgeting, dealing with City Council. He handled it with grace and took it in stride. I wish him the best in retirement. He’s a great guy and a good friend.”
“He has always been a great firefighter, and his thoughts are always where they should have been. He took the chief test and the rest is history,” added longtime Assistant Chief Kevin Powers, with the Nester Hose Company. “His service has always been unquestioned. We wish him well.”
“Mike was a guy who led the way by taking people aside and training them. He embodied the ‘We are all in this together’ mentality and brought us together as one big family ... and continued the legacy of some of the great chiefs we have had here,” said Gordy Baxter, president of the Hydrant Hose Company. “Mike would always say ‘If you don’t know, just ask. There are no stupid questions.’ He was always great at bringing people together under a common cause. He was soft-spoken but he led by actions, not words.”
As chief, Combs oversaw daily operations of the GFD and served as fire marshal. That included building and code inspections, updating training and equipment, and numerous other responsibilities, including fire prevention and helping install smoke detectors in commercial and residential buildings.
“We are like any business. We have bills to pay,” he said. “People say all the time ‘What do you guys do all day? You don’t have any fires.’ The reason we don’t have a lot of fires is because of fire prevention. We start at kindergarten through fifth grade, and put it in their heads about fire safety. We are out there and making a difference.
“Fortunately, we don’t have a lot of big fires, but the guys train and train and train so when we do get one, they can take care of the job. We don’t like to see people lose their property or their life.”
While Combs has witnessed one or two residential deaths due to fire, his biggest job came just recently in what will go down as a historic blaze at the Castle miniMart and former Madia’s Big M property on Castle and Oak streets. While the investigation continues, it appears to be accidental.
“It was well advanced before we even got there. I don’t think the people who were working there even realized they had a fire,” he said. “I could feel the heat and saw the fire rolling across the ceiling when I got there. It got worse ... I radioed our firefighters to get out. A few minutes later, the roof collapsed.”
Nearing 60, Combs believes it was the right time to retire and hand the reins to a new, younger chief: Del Parrotta. He and Deputy Chief Mike Bucklin, who will serve as fire marshal, will be largely responsible for the fire department aspect of the planned development of the American Legion property on Lochland Road and Trinity Episcopal Church spread on South Main Street.
“A project like the Legion, as big as it will be, needs someone to start on the ground floor and see it to the end. That will be a multi-year project, and I won’t be around that long,” Combs said. “I just felt it was time and to get some ‘new blood’ in here.
“I could have stayed longer. I still love the job, but I just felt it was time to move on. Del has to make his own groove, like I did.
“I’ve been part of this department since I was 18 ... and I didn’t think I would ever see myself in this position. I don’t regret a single minute,” he said. “This department has always been known as one of the best departments in the state. That’s not just me saying it, but I have to agree. That was because of what others did before me.”