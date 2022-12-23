SENECA FALLS — Stu Peenstra’s law enforcement career is at 25 years and counting, but there was a time he thought it wouldn’t last a couple of years — much less a couple of decades.
It was the late 1990s. Peenstra was fresh out of the police academy and a part-time officer in Skaneateles when his wife, Kristin, landed a teaching job in Seneca Falls.
By his own admission, Peenstra began pestering Fred Capozzi, Seneca Falls’ longtime police chief and the man Peenstra would succeed in 2012 when Capozzi retired after 25 years in the position.
“I was knocking on Chief Capozzi’s door almost monthly, begging and pleading for a job,” Peenstra said.
That perseverance paid off in 1998, when Capozzi offered Peenstra a part-time patrol position that soon turned into full time.
To say Peenstra was grateful would be an understatement.
“You have no idea,” Peenstra said from his office recently. “For a while I thought maybe law enforcement wasn’t going to be my thing because it was such a challenge to get in. I was starting to think I maybe needed to take a different avenue. I am so thankful I didn’t.”
Peenstra is ending a 10-year run as police chief and embarking on another chapter in his career. Today marks his final day on the job.
He will become Cayuga County’s undersheriff Jan. 1.
“This job has been amazing, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Peenstra said of his quarter-century with the Seneca Falls PD. “There are highs and lows to every profession, but overall I can’t imagine me doing anything other than law enforcement.
“I said many times that this is the best job in the world, and I sincerely mean it.”
Early years
Peenstra grew up in the Onondaga County community of Marietta and is a graduate of Marcellus High School. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from SUNY Canton, where he played basketball, in 1992. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology from SUNY Potsdam two years later.
He worked in construction after college before graduating from the Black River/St. Lawrence Valley Police Academy in Watertown in 1998. Peenstra then began his short stint in Skaneateles before Capozzi hired him in Seneca Falls.
“He did come in (to my office) numerous times. He not only impressed me with his personality but his persistence,” Capozzi recalled. “He really wanted to come work for us. We created a part-time job for him at first. Then, when a full-time position opened, he was my first choice.”
“That was big, because at the time the police department didn’t hire many outsiders,” Peenstra added. “I was one of a few officers that wasn’t born and raised in Seneca Falls.”
While he considered himself an outsider at first, Peenstra said that changed quickly.
“I was fortunate enough to work with a bunch of guys that knew the community very well,” he said. “They were born and raised here and took me under their wing. We would stop at the gas stations and coffee shops, and slowly but surely I met a lot of people.
“One thing about this community that I tell the new people coming in is this: If you open yourself up, the community will accept you. I did just that. From the outside, not even knowing where Fall Street was when I first started to where I’m at today has been very rewarding.”
Capozzi said local residents soon began letting him know how much they liked the new, young officer.
“I was really impressed with Stu and the way he relates to people — not only me, but the public,” Capozzi said. “I would always get very positive comments on him from the public.”
The chief’s job
Peenstra was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and approached about the police chief’s job in late 2012, when Capozzi retired and Seneca Falls transitioned from a village to a town.
“I had no aspirations of ever becoming chief. I really enjoyed my supervisory time,” he said. “I still feel the best position in law enforcement is to be a shift supervisor.”
There was another issue at the time: a residency requirement for police chief. While Peenstra and his wife lived in Seneca Falls for seven years while she taught school there, they moved to Cayuga County when Kristin was hired to teach in Marcellus.
“(Town officials) wanted me to move back into the town, and I thought long and hard about it and had discussions with my wife,” he recalled. “We had just built this home over in Cayuga County, and at that time decided it was in our best interest to stay, so I declined the position for chief. I told the board I appreciated the opportunity ... and if you reconsider my residency, let me know.”
In what Peenstra said was a controversial decision at the time, the Town Board waived the residency requirement by a 3-2 vote — and Peenstra was appointed chief.
“Ironically, one of the councilmen that voted no (Emil Bove) ended up being one of my biggest supporters,” he said. “Originally, I wasn’t going to pursue becoming chief because I thought the residency was going to be a thing ... but in the end I felt like I could make some positive changes within the department ... so I threw my hat in the ring.”
Bove, who is no longer on the town board, said he still strongly believes a police chief should live in the community where he or she works. However, he praised Peenstra for his decade as chief.
“Stu Peenstra has done a thoroughly professional job as chief of the Seneca Falls Police Department,” Bove said. “He was appointed at a time of transition from a village to a town department, essentially creating a new police department. Securing accreditation ... was a major accomplishment. Under his leadership, the department has maintained a high level of effectiveness, fairness, discipline, and retention of officers, which is not easy with all the opportunities for law enforcement employment elsewhere. His job has been complicated by the presence of the Cayuga Indian Nation.”
“When dissolution happened, I knew I was going to be retiring as chief. I knew Stu could handle the changeover from a village to town department and hit the ground running,” Capozzi added. “There was never a question of his ability to do the job.”
Peenstra said accreditation, which is achieved by meeting numerous standards in training, general efficiency and other areas of police work, was one of his goals shortly after becoming chief.
“It shows the community that we not only talk the talk, but walk the walk,” he said. “We can tell people all the time we are doing the job right. Accreditation proves it.”
Another of Peenstra’s goals was starting a Taser program and looking at other less lethal uses of force. Those include a “beanbag shotgun” and the “BolaWrap,” the latter a tether that wraps around a person.
“I think the community expects that of us, to use less lethal measures at our disposal,” he said. “When I first came in as chief I was not super goal-oriented when it came to putting goals down on paper. Since then, I see a huge value in documenting yearly goals and attaining them.”
Peenstra is proud of the school resource officer program too.
“That started from discussions with (former school district superintendent) Bob McKeveny, who was super supportive,” Peenstra said. “We started by having patrols walk into schools at certain times, then working with the school district to partially fund an SRO, and building from there.”
Changing jobs
Peenstra, 50, said he was approached earlier this year by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck about the undersheriff job. He will succeed the retiring Steve Smith, a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who has been undersheriff since 2019.
“It was a tough decision. I thought about it for three months,” Peenstra said. “Brian and I have developed a friendship over the years and dealt with Cayuga Indian Nation issues. He is a great leader and I am looking forward to working in his department.”
“I am very proud of him and sorry to see him go. Not that he won’t do a good job in Cayuga County, but their gain is a huge loss for us,” Capozzi said. “I wish Stu nothing but the best.”
“This was not an easy decision, and I am going to miss it here. When you put so much of your life and devotion into something, it’s hard to walk away,” Peenstra remarked. “I wasn’t anticipating retiring this soon from here, but the opportunity came up and I felt I needed to shift gears while I still have the desire to do it.”