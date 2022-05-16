LYONS — Mary Ann Loss said Capt. John P. Albaugh was like so many soldiers of his time: an ordinary citizen who took up arms against a powerful British force attempting to exert its will more than three decades after the United States declared its independence.
No, Albaugh didn’t fight in one of the key battles of the War of 1812, which started largely over shipping disputes with Great Britain. However, he was one of many who defended the small bayside village of Troupville — now known as Sodus Point — against a British army seeking provisions from American storehouses along the Lake Ontario shoreline. Others included nearby Pultneyville, where a similar raid occurred.
Loss, a New Jersey native who now lives in Raleigh, N.C., after serving 25 years in the Army, thinks it’s time Albaugh, who is her four-times great-grandfather, receives special honors.
On May 24, she and a group that includes the past president of the United States Daughters of the War of 1812 will honor Albaugh with a grave-marking ceremony at the South Lyons Cemetery on Route 14, where he and his family are laid to rest. Loss said a special medallion is being epoxied to the family stone for Albaugh and his family, which includes his wife, Prudence, and their five children.
Albaugh, a native of Maryland, died at age 54 or 55 in August 1832.
The ceremony, which will start at 1:30 p.m., marks Loss' second visit to the cemetery. After the event, she will head to Fort Drum near Watertown for a short stint related to her part-time position with the Department of Defense.
The medallion, which needed the approval of the Daughters of the War of 1812, is about 4 inches wide and is being attached to the stone by Roger Clark of the Lyons Memorial Shop, Loss said. It will be unveiled in the ceremony, which also will be attended by a cousin of Loss who lives in Brockport. The public is invited to attend and honor Albaugh, who operated a tavern in the Lyons hamlet of Alloway, Loss said. She’s doubtful the building where the tavern was housed still stands.
Loss is proud to pay homage to her descendant.
“As Daughters of 1812 (she is a member), we try to do our best to honor veterans,” she said. “This is one of the simple ways to honor them.”
Loss said she’s tried to read up on the Battle of Sodus Point, where, on June 19, 1813, British soldiers came ashore in a nighttime raid, only to be met by a ragtag band of militia and citizens that included Albaugh. Two Americans and two British were killed in the exchange of gunfire, historical accounts say. The British later retreated to their boats, but came back the next day to burn the village. They never returned.
Before the British torched the village, the Americans already had moved some of their most valuable provisions — flour, pork and whiskey — far south of the shoreline community that is now a popular summertime resort.
The three-year War of 1812 doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, agreed Loss and Mary Ray Casper of Marcellus, Onondaga County, who is presiding over the ceremony as former president national of the Daughters of the War of 1812. She is bringing a replica War of 1812 flag with 15 stars and 15 stripes.
“We stood up and were counted,” Loss said. “We were not going to be a colony again.”
Casper said it’s the job of the Daughters to educate people about this pivotal conflict in U.S. history.
“It’s not often celebrated or known about,” she said. “We call it the second war for American independence. One of our purposes is to teach and emphasize the deeds of our ancestors.”
“The Star-Spangled Banner” and phrases such as “Don’t give up the ship” come from the War of 1812, Casper noted.
Casper said she's familiar with the Battle of Sodus Point and attended the dedication of an 1812 plaque there several years ago.
Loss noted that Albaugh is not the only War of 1812 veteran in the South Lyons Ceremony. Others include Dr. Cyrus Jackson, Thomas Dorsey, Joseph Goseline, Ananias Langdon, Edwin Leach and George Sparks. She hopes those men also get due honors for their contributions to the nation’s defense in a cause that is not widely appreciated.