WATERLOO — With Seneca County facing a potential $6 million budget deficit by the end of this year, the Board of Supervisors wants to give itself the option of exceeding the state property tax cap for 2021.
The board will conduct a public hearing on a local law to allow the county to exceed the state-imposed tax cap at its 6 p.m. meeting today. Later on the agenda, the board will consider voting to adopt the local law, which requires a 60 percent majority of the 14-member board.
County officials say they will exceed the tax cap only if there is no other option for dealing with the deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown that began in March and has caused a large decline in revenue from the county sales tax, state aid and revenue sharing from del Lago Resort & Casino.
In other agenda items, the board will:
SECURITY CAMERAS: Consider authorizing the purchase and installation of security cameras for the county’s public safety radio tower sites and 911 server rooms. The motion cites increasing levels of criminal activity and copper thefts at radio tower sites across the country. The cost is $59,7976 and would be covered by a state grant. The cameras would be purchased from and installed by Day Automation Systems.
CORONER SERVICES: Consider increasing the amount of money paid for coroner-related autopsies by Dr. William Dean of Geneva from $650 to $700 and an increase in the transport rate to $350, effective immediately.
HIRING FREEZE WAIVERS: Consider waiving an existing hiring freeze to allow the hiring of a temporary aging services aide, a social welfare examiner and to create two part-time jail physician positions at the county Law Enforcement Center jail in Romulus. That would remain within the $70,000 budgeted for the single jail physician now serving who will stop providing service on Sept. 15.
The meeting will be open to the public, but with a limit of 50 people in the room. That will leave about 20 seats for the public, and masks and social distancing will need to be observed. The meeting also will be live-streamed on Fingerlakes1.com.