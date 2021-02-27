OVID — The Town Board has adopted two local laws to provide partial property tax exemptions to senior citizens and residential property owners of the town with disabilities who have limited incomes.
The vote on both measures was unanimous
Meeting via Zoom earlier this month, the board agreed that qualified property owners should be partially exempt from town real estate taxes on a sliding scale, based on income. Under the scale, people with a maximum income of $18,000 can be eligible for a 50% exemption, while those with incomes up to $25,999 can receive exemptions ranging from 45% to 10%.
One law covered the senior exemption. The other set forth the exemption for disabled residents. Under the local laws, the sliding scale can be adjusted by resolution in the future, if the board determines it appropriate to do so.
Application for exemptions must be made annually to the Town Assessor Anne Morgan’s office.
The local laws were drafted by Town attorney Steven Getman at the request of Supervisor Joe Borst. In addition to Borst, trustees Mark Couch, Erik Holmberg, John Hubbard, and Carrie Wheeler-Carmenatty voted in favor of both measures.
Each local law is effective upon filing with the New York secretary of state.
Read a draft of the minutes of the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, including the text of both local laws, at https://bit.ly/2ZI4cd5.