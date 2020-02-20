OVID — Growing up in Ovid, Suzanne Cirencione worked for her father, Jim McKee, who established and ran the Ovid Big M supermarket from 1970 to 2014.
She stocked shelves, ran the register, bagged groceries, swept floors and did countless other tasks associated with running a small town grocery store.
Fast forward to today.
As of Feb. 1, the now 57-year-old Cirencione, the former Suzanne McKee, is the new owner of her Dad’s popular supermarket in downtown Ovid.
Jim McKee retired and sold the Big M to David Jensen in 2014. Jensen was married to Suzanne at the time, although they have since divorced. Suzanne is now married to David Cirencione, and they live in Geneva. He is a lieutenant with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department.
“I grew up in that store. We lived above the store and I worked there, as did my parents and siblings. I worked there until I was 24 to pay for college,” she said.
After graduating from South Seneca High School in 1987, she attended Keuka College and became a probation officer in Seneca and Ontario counties. Five years ago, she became administrator of Ontario County’s STOP-DWI program, a job she left Jan. 17.
“I approached my ex-husband about selling the store and he was interested. We made a deal for a stock purchase, and I’m now the sole owner. My husband helps out a little and will likely help out more when he retires from the Sheriff’s Department,” she said, noting that they continue to live in Geneva.
Customers won’t notice much difference. Cirencione has kept the staff and other than some cosmetic changes in terms of painting and new floors, the store looks the same as it has for years.
“I plan to focus on perishable foods such as meats, baked goods and produce. We’ve always been big on customer service and we have a good reputation established to maintain,” she said.
“It’s been great to reconnect with people I’ve known through the store years ago. I knew some of them as a child and now they are adults like me. It’s been fun and a lot of work,” she said. “The store means a lot to me.”
Cirencione said her Dad, now 82, comes in on occasion. The two walk the aisles and talk about the business and make suggestions.
“He misses the people and enjoys talking to them. My Mom worked in the office doing the books and my youngest daughter has taken over her role with the books,” she said.
Cirencione said the first few weeks have been hectic, but rewarding. She knows how important the supermarket is to south Seneca County, the only local food option other than trips to Seneca Falls, Geneva or Ithaca.
“It’s hard, physical labor, but after working behind a desk for so long, it’s good fun,” she said.
Summer is the store’s busy time, as tourists shop there on a regular basis.
“I’m open to suggestions from customers as to what they’d like to see that’s not here now. I’ll try to buy local produce as much as I can and we have an active Facebook page that lists our specials, meal deals and coupons,” she said.
“It’s good to be back,” she added.