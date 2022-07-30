OVID — The Ovid Big M has won a big award for being a great small business.
The award as Seneca County Small Business of the Year was presented July 20 at the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership event at The Vista at Seneca Lake Resort. The event was sponsored by LakeSide Enterprises of the Cayuga Nation.
The award was sponsored by the Chamber and Sessler Companies of Waterloo.
Ovid Big M is a full-service grocery supermarket on Main Street widely proclaimed by its customers as having “the best meat in upstate New York.” The store also offers catering, custom cakes, and daily specials that offer homemade prepared meals as a convenience to busy customers and their families.
“In addition to recognizing the Ovid Big M for their successful business operations, this award also honors the significant role they play in the local community,” Chamber President Jeff Shipley said in a press release.
In 2020, Sue Cirencione became the sole owner of the store, a business that her father, Jim McKee, founded in 1970. Under her leadership, Chamber officials said Ovid Big M has brought increased opportunities to customers and the local community; Ovid classifies as a food desert.
“The store is focused on being a health link between the agricultural industry and end-users through locally sourced produce and its community outreach, which has expanded to include a variety of organizations, South Seneca schools, Thrive To Survive, Girl Scouts and more,” Shipley said.
The store participates in the Ovid Farmers Market and has a local food truck, Big D’s Grub Shack, set up in the store parking lot on select days.
In March, the state closed the former Willard Drug Treatment Campus. The news impacted Ovid dramatically, and the Big M responded in a big way, Shipley said. He said Cirencione and her team renovated space above the store to provide affordable housing for 10 former Willard employees.
Other finalists for the award: Café XIX in Seneca Falls, Kabari Wellness Institute in Seneca Falls, and the Laundry Depot in Waterloo.
The Small Business of the Year Award was established by the Chamber in 2007.