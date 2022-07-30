Ovid Big M

The Ovid Big M was named Seneca County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. From left: Craig Sessler of Sessler Companies, a co-sponsor of the award; Jim and Ellie McKee (Jim founded the Ovid Big M); David and Sue Cirencione (Sue is Jim and Ellie’s daughter and the current owner); Cheryl Santos, owner of Cayuga Lake Cabins and a Chamber board member; and Chamber President Jeff Shipley.

OVID — The Ovid Big M has won a big award for being a great small business.

