OVID — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has chosen Ovid Community Health as its Business of the Month for September.
The chamber cited OCH for having a positive impact on the community and for demonstrating civic-mindedness in many ways.
“Ovid Community Health was an absolutely perfect fit for these criteria, and we are thrilled to acknowledge such a hardworking and impactful group off heroes,” said Megan Slater, membership development manager for the Chamber.
OCH was established seven years ago by the Finger Lakes Community Health network. Slater noted OCH has partnered with other organizations to support various endeavors improving the overall health and wellness of the community. She pointed to a fruit and vegetables prescription program, made possible by a partnership with Foodlink and SNAP-ED NY, as an example.
“Patients take classes on such topics as ‘healthy eating on a budget’ or ‘the importance of physical activity’ and then receive vouchers to spend on fruits and vegetables at Big M Supermarket and other locations,” Slater said. “Ovid Community Health’s patient navigator brings healthy food to patients who do not have transportation, a common issue for many local residents.”
The medical group has helped conduct health checkups and screenings at the Verona Village senior citizen housing complex in Ovid; partnered with youth projects in Lodi promoting environmental health; and offered drive-up COVID-19 testing to anyone every Thursday, telehealth services, and mobile mammogram cancer screenings on pre-scheduled dates.
Finger Lakes Community Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. José Canario, Physician Assistant Matthew Thuja and dentist Dr. Alain Felix represent the staff at the 7150 N. Main St. facility.
Ovid Community Health is open weekdays. Call them at (607) 403-0065.
