OVID — The Friends of the Three Bears, in partnership with the Ovid Farmers’ Market, will host a Summer Concert Series on the lawn of the courthouse complex.

The Ovid Farmers’ Market is held 3-7 p.m. every Friday through Oct. 1. Starting next Friday, free, live music will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.

The summer concert schedule is as follows:

  • July 9 —Three Stone Fire.

July 16 — Notorious Stringbusters.

  • July 23 — Marty Horn.
  • Aug. 6 — Whislin’ Dyl.
  • Aug. 13 — Marie Burns.
  • Aug. 20 — Harpist, Lisa Fenwick.
  • Aug. 27 — Inner Crazy.

Sept. 10 — Bob Roberts Calamity.

The concert series is sponsored by the Friends of the Three Bears and a Seneca County Tourism grant. In the event of rain, concerts will be rescheduled.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Three Bears at threebearsovid@gmail.com or (315) 539-1614.

