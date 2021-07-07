OVID — The Friends of the Three Bears, in partnership with the Ovid Farmers’ Market, will host a Summer Concert Series on the lawn of the courthouse complex.
The Ovid Farmers’ Market is held 3-7 p.m. every Friday through Oct. 1. Starting next Friday, free, live music will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.
The summer concert schedule is as follows:
- July 9 —Three Stone Fire.
July 16 — Notorious Stringbusters.
- July 23 — Marty Horn.
- Aug. 6 — Whislin’ Dyl.
- Aug. 13 — Marie Burns.
- Aug. 20 — Harpist, Lisa Fenwick.
- Aug. 27 — Inner Crazy.
Sept. 10 — Bob Roberts Calamity.
The concert series is sponsored by the Friends of the Three Bears and a Seneca County Tourism grant. In the event of rain, concerts will be rescheduled.
For more information, contact the Friends of the Three Bears at threebearsovid@gmail.com or (315) 539-1614.