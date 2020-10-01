OVID — Police aren’t ready to use the word “arson” just yet, but they are investigating two suspicious fires in this Seneca County village less than a week apart.
Lt. Tim Thompson, who heads up the Seneca County sheriff’s office criminal investigation division, confirmed that Wednesday in an email to the Times.
“Both fires appear to have started on the front porches of each residence,” Thompson said. “Based upon the similarity of the fires and the close geographical location to each other, it is believed that they may be connected.”
The most recent fire happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday on West Seneca Street. Resident Lisa Schroeder, who contacted the Times Wednesday morning, said the porch of her home was set on fire while she was at work.
The fire was reported by a neighbor. Her four children were home at the time and got out safely.
Schroeder said if the fire had breached the front wall of the house, her children would have been trapped upstairs. The Ovid Fire Department put out the blaze.
The other fire was reported about 4 a.m. last Wednesday at a home on nearby Prospect Street. Deputies were able to wake up the residents and get them out of the house before Ovid and Interlaken firefighters extinguished the flames.
Thompson said at this point the fires have not been ruled incendiary (arson), as evidence needs to be examined at the crime lab to determine that. While he could not release photos of the damage, it was clearly visible on both houses when he drove by recently.
“Sheriff’s investigators are following up on numerous leads and working diligently to determine what caused the fires,” he said, adding the sheriff’s office is working closely with members of the Seneca County Fire Investigation Team and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
Anyone with information related to the fires is urged to contact the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division at (315) 220-3240.