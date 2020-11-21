OVID — The Ford Memorial Library will transition to curbside services through the end of the year.
“The Ford Library has been able to provide use of small meeting rooms the past few months along with in-library browsing. However, we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases within Seneca County and library staff want to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Ford Memorial Library Director Shannon O’Connor. “Our services will be limited to contact-less curbside pick-up, scan/copy/fax services, and Chromebook borrowing and use on library grounds. Staff continue to be available for reference, genealogy, and technical services during our winter hours.
“We are focusing our efforts on providing a variety of fun and educational items to loan — such as Microscope Kits, Mandala Rock Painting Kits, and Escape the Room games,” she continued. “Visit our website to find a list of our available Art and Educational Kits along with a list of loanable games. Also on our website, you can virtually browse our newest book titles or request a book bundle of staff picks. In December, we will launch a series of local history talks along with a virtual gingerbread house contest.”
Ovid and Romulus residents may request home delivery of materials by emailing or calling the library.
Ford Memorial Library’s winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.