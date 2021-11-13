OVID — In what Seneca County Undersheriff John Cleere called a tough case to investigate from a professional and emotional standpoint, a local man accused of seriously injuring his infant child has been arrested.
Jeremy Andrews, 27, of Water Street, was charged Wednesday by sheriff’s office investigators with felony counts of reckless assault of a child and second-degree assault, and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Andrews is accused of causing serious injuries to his child younger than 1 year old, including subdural hemorrhaging of the brain and a broken leg. Cleere said the child was admitted to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester and later released, and is now being cared for by relatives.
“The child seems to be doing well,” Cleere said, adding the ongoing investigation is being led by Inv. Melinda Marquart of the sheriff’s office family services unit. “Doctors at Golisano have expertise in dealing with these kind of injuries and police investigations.
“These are extremely tough cases to investigate,” Cleere added. “It’s especially emotional on investigators who have children, but we have to stay objective.”
Andrews was arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. A court order of protection was issued on behalf of the infant.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday in Ovid Town Court.
Seneca County Child Protective Services is assisting in the case.