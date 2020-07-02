OVID — After several hours of searching a wooded area at night for a local man with a gun, police arrested him peacefully.
Brandon D. Casey, 26, of Parish Road, was charged by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Police said during a domestic incident at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, Casey tried to restrain a person around the neck and prevented the person from calling 911. He later went into a wooded area behind the home.
Witnesses told police Casey had a long gun and possibly fired a shot. He also is accused of threatening law enforcement and himself after police arrived.
State police also responded, and troopers and deputies set up a perimeter around the woods. The county 911 Center used Hyper-Reach to have nearby residents shelter in place, and deputies used a drone to find Casey.
After nearly five hours of searching and negotiating with Casey, he surrendered peacefully and was arrested about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was not injured and taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment, where he was released on his own recognizance.
Casey will answer the charges in Ovid Town Court. Police said a court order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.