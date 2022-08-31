OVID — The town of Ovid is seeking state Department of Environmental Conservation approval to stabilize the south shore of Tommy Creek on South Townline Road.
Ovid seeks DEC permit for stream stabilization
- By DAVID L. SHAW dshaw@fltimes.com
-
-
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ted Cruz’s gender-centric jokes promote culture warrior image, raise eyebrows
-
Geneva man caught up in big drug bust
-
Marshalls opening in Newark next month
-
John Salone hit a grand slam in life, say family, friends
-
Police find body near Hemlock Lake
-
Lake’s Edge Seneca seen as ‘magnet’ for more development
-
Seneca County Board of Supervisors urges state to preserve, reuse vacant Willard campus
-
Two face robbery charge
-
When it comes to teacher, staff shortages, it’s a mixed bag at region’s school districts
-
Police search for missing man in and around Hemlock Lake
Dr. Anthony Fauci announced last week he was stepping down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He has been both hailed and skewered for how he handled Covid-19. How would you grade his performance?
You voted: