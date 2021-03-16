OVID — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce is praising his officers and others after an armed standoff of more than 16 hours ended peacefully.
The incident began about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when deputies and investigators responded to County Road 139 for the report of a man— later identified as Mark Taggerty, 62 — threatening to harm himself and believed to be armed. Police surrounded the home, and trained crisis negotiators were called in. Those negotiators talked to Taggerty, who had barricaded himself inside, throughout the night. Luce said Taggerty refused to come out.
The sheriff’s office drone unit was used at times to survey the scene.
Taggerty surrendered about 9 a.m. Friday. Luce said police got a search warrant and seized an illegal firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, leading to Taggerty being charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon.
He was taken to an area psychiatric facility for evaluation.
Luce credited many other agencies involved in the incident, including state police, the Ovid Fire Department, South Seneca Ambulance, the county highway department, and the county 911 Center. He noted that since fire police blocked the highway, more officers could be at the scene.
Luce thanked the community for its patience during the incident, adding that a power outage affecting the area Thursday night was not related to the standoff.
Luce sent the following email to his officers afterward:
“Just a short note to let you know how proud the undersheriff and I are of all of you. We know these are long, drawn-out cases. We take note that most of you were tired, freezing, hungry, and stretched thin through that long night,” he said. “All of you conducted yourself very professionally with dedication to duty. That is the reason the conclusion of this dangerous and emotional case ended safely. The undersheriff and I cannot express enough how proud we are to be associated and able to work with all of you.”