OVID — The Ovid Town Board has abolished the Office of Town Constable.
Meeting via Zoom, the Town Board determined at its Feb. 10 meeting that the position was no longer viable “due to changes in police operations within the State of New York and County of Seneca since the original creation of the position.” The board also recognized the office was vacant due to the death of the incumbent, Roger Getman.
Trustees previously and informally acknowledged Getman’s service to the town. Getman, who died Dec. 20, had served as town constable, village police chief, and Ovid Fire Department chief, as well as working in the Seneca County sheriff’s office as a deputy.
His son, Steven, who serves as Ovid town attorney, drafted the local law at the request of the Town Board in order to comply with new state laws imposing various restrictions on small towns under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New Guidance for Police Reform Collaborative to Reinvent and Modernize Policing.”
Criminal matters that might have been referred to the town constable in the past now will be sent to the Seneca County sheriff’s office and the New York State Police.
View the complete text of the local law as passed at https://bit.ly/3apOeug.