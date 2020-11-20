GENEVA — City Council continued to discuss a proposed Police Accountability Board Thursday night and voted on a number of issues related to it.
Council removed a requirement that members of the PAB would have to attend a Geneva Police Department-sponsored civilian police academy as part of their training and approved inserting new language governing the PAB’s access to police body camera footage.
Council is going through the proposed wording of a local law creating a PAB and establishing its operational policies. Once the wording is agreed upon, the local law would go to a public hearing.
The vote to remove a requirement that members of the PAB attend the civilian police academy passed 5-4.
Councilor Ken Camera said he originally voted to include the police academy training for PAB members but said he has since changed his mind.
“There is a good training plan from the Public Defender’s Office and another county agency. I think we should remove the police academy requirement,” Camera said, making a motion to do that.
The motion was seconded by Councilor Jan Regan.
There was no discussion. Voting in favor were Camera, Regan, Laura Salamendra, John Pruett and Tom Burrall. Opposed were Anthony Noone, Frank Gaglianese, Bill Pealer and Mayor Steve Valentino.
On the body camera issue, Regan wanted to insert language in regards to PAB members accessing police body camera footage in investigating a specific complaint about police actions or behavior, as is now written in the law, but to add words to the effect that the footage should be made available to the PAB to assess if there is a pattern of police behavior that should be addressed through policies and procedures.
She originally proposed the words “subject to confidentiality laws and regulations, the PAB, upon majority vote, may request specific Geneva Police Department body camera footage to review an active complaint and patterns of behavior for the purpose of policy review.”
When she attempted to make that motion, Valentino said procedurally she was not on the prevailing side of the original vote and couldn’t make such a motion.
“But this is different language,” Salamendra said, but said Valentino didn’t yield.
City Clerk Lori Guinan reviewed her minutes and said those on the prevailing side were Noone, Gaglianese, Pealer, Camera and Valentino.
Camera then offered to sponsor Regan’s wording as a motion. Pruett made the second. In often-heated discussion, the body camera language was debated until Gaglianese made a motion to table. He did not get a second.
Discussion continued until City Attorney Emil Bove and Burrall combined to offer the words after allowing footage on a specific complaint with “and for repeated, related previous formal complaints to look at body camera footage.” Pealer made a motion to amend Camera’s motion including Burrall’s wording.
That passed 7-2 with Noone and Gaglianese voting no. Then the original motion, as amended, was approved by the same vote.
Another section of the proposed local law that drew considerable discussion was whether the nine-member PAB should have a police officer or family member of a police officer on it.
Regan said the PAB should be made up of independent civilians and no police officers, past or current, or family members should be appointed. Several others agreed, but Noone and Gaglianese did not. Council, however, agreed to continue that discussion at a future meeting and no motions were made.