CANANDAIGUA — Sometime next spring, Ontario County residents who buy a gallon of paint will pay a new fee that will fund a recycling program for the cans.
Regina Sousa of the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management will give a presentation on the Paint Cares Program to the Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee Monday. The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.
The state-sponsored program will call for a fee to be added to all cans of paint purchased. The money will allow a consumer to bring used cans back to wherever paint is sold, at any time, for recycling.
Sousa said this will benefit the county’s annual household hazardous waste disposal events by taking paint cans out of that process, possibly saving the county money in disposal fees.
Also Monday:
• Members will consider a resolution to contract with Causewave Community Partners for on-demand consultant services related to the development of public outreach and education programs needed for the implementation of the county’s solid waste management plan.
• The committee will receive a report on the Ontario County Landfill, which is operated by Casella Waste Systems. At the Nov. 29 committee meeting, Matt Clinker of Casella said to properly place a cover cap on a slope of the 386-acre landfill, they had to disassemble a considerable part of the gas-collection infrastructure and watering system. Clinker said this process caused a longer-than-expected delay in finishing the capping. It resulted in all the gas, hydrogen disulfide, leachate uptakes and pond to overflow. Someone from Casella will give an update Monday on how the problem is being addressed.
• Carla Jordan, the county director of sustainability and solid waste management, told the committee Nov. 29 that she spoke with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s onsite inspector at the landfill; that person is at the landfill at least four days a week. Jordan said she asked him if Casella is doing things wrong or if it’s a matter of bad luck. She told the committee that the inspector said they are doing things correctly and they “can’t catch a break” with weather and related factors.