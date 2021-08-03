PALMYRA — It was a year of achievements for the Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars program. The organization garnered a record fundraising haul from its annual phone-a-thon event, and distributed a record amount of scholarship funds to Pal-Mac students.
Michael Boesel, president of the Pal-Mac Dollars for Scholars Board of Trustees, said the phone-a-thon raised more than $21,000. As part of the fundraising effort, roughly 80 high school students volunteered in March to call households in the Pal-Mac community. Funds raised helped the organization award 10 $2,000 scholarships to deserving members of the Class of 2021.
On June 3, Pal-Mac Superintendent Bob Ike and High School Principal Andrew Wahl hosted the annual Dollars for Scholars Awards ceremony virtually. The ceremony was streamed to parents, students and scholarship sponsors. Members from the Class of 2021 received more educational funding than any previous class, totaling $185,300.
The Pal-Mac Dollars for Scholars chapter is part of Scholarship America's national network. The organization is composed of local volunteers to help students achieve their educational goals by raising scholarship funds, establishing endowments, providing assistance with college readiness and the financial aid process, and distributing scholarships each year. Since its founding in 1987, the Pal-Mac chapter has distributed more than $2 million in scholarships funds to more than 2,000 deserving students.
If you are interested in making a donation to the program or establishing a scholarship to promote a business/organization or memorialize a family member, contact Joan DeCann at joandecann@yahoo.com or (315) 690-2709.