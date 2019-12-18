FARMINGTON — The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District is mourning the loss of a middle school student who, along with his grandmother, perished in a massive house fire early Tuesday morning.
Conrad C. Button, 12, and Mary Button, 84, both died in a blaze at 191 Ellsworth Road — just over the Macedon town line — the Ontario County sheriff’s office reported Tuesday.
According to deputies, emergency responders received a call of a house fire at the residence at 2:47 a.m. Deputies said the home was engulfed in flames upon arrival, and first responders were unable to enter the structure.
On Tuesday morning, the home was in smoldering ruins. Conrad and his grandmother were found dead inside the remains of the home, while Bernard C. Button, 57, was able to escape, deputies said.
Adjacent vehicles and what appeared to be small greenhouses also were damaged in the blaze. Seven fire departments — Farmington, Manchester, South Macedon, Palmyra, Shortsville and Port Gibson — battled the fire.
On Tuesday, Pal-Mac officials issued a news release in response to the loss of one of their students.
“This morning, the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District learned of the tragic passing of Pal-Mac Middle School student Conrad Button as a result of an overnight fire,” the release said. “Sadly, it is the district’s understanding Conrad’s grandmother Mary Button also passed as a result of the fire.”
Middle School Principal Darcy Smith said, “Conrad was a beloved member of the middle school and this is an incredibly difficult time for all throughout the district and local community.”
The district said Conrad “enjoyed participating in choir, band, Cub Scouts and sports.”
Pal-Mac said that to “assist students and staff during this trying time, the district activated its crisis response team, and counseling services will be available throughout the day and in the coming days for those who need it.”
Superintendent Bob Ike stated in the release that on “behalf of the entire district, I would like to express our grief and sadness. We will work closely with our crisis response team and local agencies to ensure we have the resources on hand to assist anyone throughout the district impacted.”
The release said the district “sends its sincere condolences to the friends and family of Conrad and his grandmother at this time.”
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the fire probe is ongoing.
“At this point, we are doing a joint investigation with the fire coordinator’s office to determine the cause and origin of the fire,” he said by email Tuesday. “The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting autopsies to determine cause of death. This is a difficult time for fire members and deputies who were at the scene, and the Office of Sheriff extends our condolences to the family.”