PALMYRA — Voters in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District approved a $24,479,000 Facility Improvement Project proposal Thursday.
Of the 254 ballots cast, 218 approved the project.
The plan includes improvements to the primary, intermediate, middle and high schools, as well as the transportation center and the Hyde Parkway Campus athletic facilities. The main focus of the project will be safety and security, preserving building envelopes, keeping building systems operable, and improving student access to athletic facilities with an artificial turf playing surface for soccer/lacrosse and on the varsity baseball infield.
The local share of the project cost is about $6 million. It will be paid for with available fund balance and capital reserve funds. The remaining cost will be funded with state building aid.
The project design is expected to begin in January.
The district thanks voters for their support on this project.