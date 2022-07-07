CANANDAIGUA — Just days after losing a Republican primary, Silvio Palermo has ended his bid to become Ontario County’s sheriff.
Mike Northrup, Republican commissioner for the county Board of Elections, confirmed Wednesday that Palermo — who was originally on the Conservative Party line for the November election — has declined the nomination and is now off the ballot.
Palermo could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Northrup said the Conservative Party has until July 28 to nominate another candidate if it chooses to. Party Chairman Reid Robbins could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
Palermo was defeated by sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione in the GOP primary last week. Cirencione pulled in 56% of the vote to Palermo’s 43%.
Unless the Conservative Party puts up another candidate by the end of this month, Cirencione will face Democratic candidate Steve Slavny in a two-man race in November. Slavny is a retired state police sergeant.
In 2018, Palermo lost a November election for county sheriff to Kevin Henderson, a longtime sheriff’s deputy. Henderson resigned last fall in the midst of an investigation into allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office that included the resignation of his undersheriff, Dave Frasca.
The winner of the November 2022 election will succeed longtime Sheriff Phil Povero, who came out of a nearly three-year retirement last year after Henderson resigned. Povero is serving until the end of this year.
Palermo has a 24-year background in law enforcement, including stints with the Penn Yan Police Department, Ontario County sheriff’s office and Canandaigua Police Department. Most of his career was spent with the Gates Police Department, but he retired from that agency to take a job as a federal police officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Canandaigua.
Due to the Hatch Act, a federal law dating back to 1939 that prohibits federal employees from running for office, Palermo had to resign from that position to run for sheriff.