CANANDAIGUA — Saying his decision came after months of contemplation, the man who lost the 2018 election for Ontario County sheriff is giving it another shot.
“I was not planning to run for sheriff again because I truly wanted the former sheriff to succeed, but it was disheartening to hear what had been going on the last few years,” Silvio Palermo said by phone Tuesday. “I started thinking about this four months ago. It was a big decision.”
Palermo received about 45% of the vote, losing the 2018 election to Kevin Henderson. Henderson resigned as sheriff last fall, about a month after the resignation of his undersheriff, Dave Frasca, and amid allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office that are part of an ongoing investigation.
Henderson’s predecessor, longtime county Sheriff Phil Povero, is serving in an interim role through 2022. Henderson was in the third year of a four-year term when he resigned, and the position was scheduled for election this November.
In 2018, Palermo won a Republican primary for sheriff over Bristol Supervisor Bob Green, a retired sheriff’s office lieutenant.
Palermo’s recent announcement sets the stage for a GOP primary in June against sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione, the only other announced candidate for sheriff so far.
“Ontario County residents deserve the kind of sheriff they can be proud of — one with experience and integrity,” Palermo said. “My career has been focused on law enforcement and the solid policies that help keep all of our families safe.”
Palermo’s law enforcement career began in Ontario County and included a stint with the Penn Yan Police Department. He spent the majority of his career with the Gates Police Department, including command positions. He retired as a sergeant with the Gates PD last year to take a federal law enforcement job with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He left that job recently to run for sheriff.
He noted that the Hatch Act, a federal law that dates back to 1939, bars most federal employees from political activity such as a run for office.
Palermo, a Canandaigua Academy graduate who lives in Canandaigua, is a former Victor resident. He was on the Victor Town Board and served as deputy town supervisor.
“I think the Ontario County sheriff’s office is ready for change and new leadership,” Palermo said. “I believe the community is ready for it and the people in the sheriff’s office are as well. I look forward to working with the impressive men and women who are so dedicated to Ontario County.”