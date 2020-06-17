CORNING — Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, whose district includes southern Seneca County and all of Yates County, has been named as the Minority Conference’s representative on the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research & Reapportionment.
Every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census count, New York’s election district lines are redrawn to determine boundaries for Congressional and state legislative offices.
The Legislative Task Force is made up of six members. They are four state legislators and two non-legislators. The leaders of the Democratic and Republican conferences appoint one legislator, while the Assembly Speaker and the Temporary President of the Senate each appoint one legislator and one non-legislator.
“Redistricting is always a critical undertaking for New Yorkers and for the state’s electoral process,” said Will Barclay, Assembly Minority Leader who appointed Palmesano to the task force. “I have every confidence that Phil Palmesano will be a strong voice on this task force. His diligence, experience and knowledge will serve our conference well as the panel conducts its work.”
Said Palmesano: “The redistricting task force plays an essential role in how voters choose their elected leaders and the makeup of Congressional and legislative seats. I look forward to working with my colleague on the panel and getting started on the job ahead of us.”
Palmesano was elected to the Assembly in 2010. His district includes all of Schuyler and Yates counties, most of Steuben and parts of Seneca and Chemung counties.
He was appointed Assistant Minority Leader in 2020 and is the minority’s ranking member on the Energy Committee. He also serves on the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, Corrections, Insurance and Ways and Means committees.