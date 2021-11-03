PALMYRA — Firefighters from Wayne and Ontario counties battled a raging blaze at the Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry at 132 William St. Wednesday morning.
The building appeared to be engulfed in flames and sent smoke billowing through downtown Palmyra.
There was a call to the laundry for an electrical fire two days earlier, according to the Wayne County NY, Fire & EMS Scanner/Report Group.
The laundry is next door to the Alling Coverlet Museum. It’s unclear if the museum suffered any damage.
Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rick Bond said the Palmyra Fire Department and other departments are still on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
It’s too early to determine a cause, he said.
“The fire investigation and interviews are in the very early stages,” he said. “(The) investigation is ongoing. The structure appears to be a total loss. That being said, the investigation will take quite some time... No origin or cause has been determined.”