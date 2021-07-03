PALMYRA — A once-moribund Democrat party is fielding candidates for three seats in the November election.
Palmyra Democrats held a caucus last week and nominated Sean Myers for town Justice and Janet Young and Mitchell Murray for two Town Board seats.
Palmyra Democrats said Sean Myers’ legal experience includes working internationally for courts and the Connecticut Attorney General’s office. The committee said “he is looking forward to putting that experience to the service of the Palmyra community.”
The committee said Young and Murray are “committed to a fresh set of ideas and energy to support local services and celebrations, so that people don’t have to travel to the nearest city for community events and family resources.”
The supervisor term does not expire until 2023.
The incumbents for the Town Board seats are Republicans Todd Pipitone and Brad Cook.
Terry Rodman, a Republican, is town justice.