PALMYRA — Palmyra Town Supervisor Ken Miller has turned over town functions to his second in command.
However, Miller will continue to represent the town on the Wayne County Board of Supervisors.
At a meeting Feb. 23, the Town Board unanimously passed a resolution to delegate town duties to Deputy Supervisor Jim Welch. The resolution states that “Kenneth F. Miller agreed to reduce his obligations, and the Town Board of the Town of Palmyra, New York is in agreement. … Be it resolved that the duties of the supervisor with regard to the Town Board shall be delegated to the deputy supervisor, James Welch” and that Miller “shall represent the Town of Palmyra in all matters at the Wayne County Board of Supervisors until such time as he shall retire.”
Welch said Wednesday that Miller will continue to receive his $35,844 salary. He also is paid $17,950 for his county duties.
“It’s not about the money,” said Welch of performing the supervisor duties on his $4,526 town board pay. “It’s about helping your community.”
Welch acknowledged that the agreement is in place until Miller retires, but he does not know when that will happen. His term is up at the end of the year.
“That’s up to Ken,” Welch said. “Nobody knows.”
Welch referred all other questions to Miller.
Reached Thursday, Miller, 66, said the change of duties is part of a transition to retirement.
“I’m not going to run again,” he said. “I’m trying to decide when I’m going to retire. I’ve got some family things I’m working on. I’ve got 12 grandchildren.”
As for drawing his town salary while relinquishing those functions, Miller said it was “agreed upon by the board to do this.”
Miller said the job of supervisor is “quite a commitment,” and he expressed thanks to Welch for taking on the day-to-day duties.
“I have 110% confidence in him,” he said.
In March 2022, Miller took a leave of absence after an alcohol-related incident and returned in April. Welch performed supervisory duties during Miller’s leave.
Miller subsequently stepped down from his role as chairman of the Board of Supervisors. He was replaced by Huron Supervisor Phil Eygnor.
Palmyra Town Board members were looking to reduce Miller’s salary after the March incident, along with setting specific work hours to ensure town work was accomplished. However, Town Attorney Paul Rubery advised them that reducing the supervisor salary could only happen with the adoption of the 2023 budget.
Town Clerk Irene Unterborn said there were no changes made to the town supervisor salary in Palmyra’s current budget.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said the county has not been informed of the change of duties in Palmyra. As long as Miller is supervisor officially, he meets the requirements to serve on the county board, House noted.