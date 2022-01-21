PALMYRA — The Breen family has been a part of the grocery business in their hometown of Palmyra for 114 years — from a general store in downtown’s earliest days to its longtime location at 611 E. Main St.
The Palmyra legacy is coming to an end, though. The announcement that the store is being sold appeared on its Facebook page.
Breen’s Williamson store and their Save-A-Lot operation in Newark are not affected, said Dan Breen, one of the Breen family members who make up the ownership. He also serves as a manager at the Palmyra store.
“This is 114 years (of operation),” Breen said. “My grandfather started it. We were blessed enough to make it through the generations.”
The decision was long in the making but still difficult, he said.
“We can’t afford to function anymore,” Breen said Thursday. “We’ve been struggling for a while.”
He said they could no longer keep the Palmyra store running by sustaining it with the profits of their Newark and Williamson operations.
Breen said that as an independent business, the store has been hurt by supply-chain issues that have made it difficult to offer the variety of products customers want.
“It’s a combination of rising expenses and supply-chain issues,” Breen said. “We deal with a co-op out of New Hampshire. They’re not like a Wegmans or Walmart.”
Breen said store owners have been reaching out to chains such as Tops to see if they’d be interested in purchasing them, but have not gotten any bites.
Hours are being reduced, and some employees have been laid off as the store scales back operations. Breen said employees should not have difficulty finding new positions, given the high number of job openings.
“We’re probably going to sell off the inventory and have a liquidation sale,” Breen said. “We’ll be talking with a real-estate broker, and we’ll put the place on the market.”
One of the store’s longtime customers, Jim McGinnis of Palmyra, was stunned to hear the news.
“It’s a terrible loss for Palmyra,” he said. “Where do you go now? It’s just terrible. I just feel bad for the employees, the senior citizens and the community. I never went anywhere else. I always bought my groceries at Breen’s.”
McGinnis, a longtime director at the Palmyra Community Center, said Breen’s was a big supporter of Palmyra’s youth, providing discounts on food for road trips and other events. He said the Breen family did that for many community organizations in town.
“They’re local people,” McGinnis said. “They grew up in Palmyra and know how important these organizations are.”
Breen is optimistic that another grocery chain will step in to fill the void.
“Hopefully, the right buyer will do what’s good for the community,” he said. “There’s some players out there.”