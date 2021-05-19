PALMYRA — Police believe the driver of a Spectrum van that slammed into a house in this Wayne County community Monday either fell asleep at the wheel or had a medical episode.
Palmyra Police Chief David Smith identified the driver as Alexander Newton, 28, of Palmyra. He was driving the vehicle about 1 p.m. when it went through a stop sign at Stafford Street and Main Street (Route 31) and into the house. The vehicle went through the front porch and into the basement, where it remained as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The house will have to be razed before the vehicle can be taken out,” Smith said.
Newton was taken by a Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Smith said Newton’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Smith said while the van likely was going at a high rate of speed, a report by a Rochester TV station of it going close to 100 miles per hour is exaggerated.
Smith said the home is owned by Karen Lattanzio, who was not home at the time. A dog in the home was not hurt, although a cat owned by Lattanzio has not returned.
Smith said the investigation continues.