FARMINGTON — A Palmyra man died Saturday afternoon in an accident that occurred at the intersection of Hook and Allen Padgham roads.
The Ontario County sheriff’s office said Zackary L. Bassett, 21, was driving south on Hook Road when he failed to heed a stop sign at the intersection of Allen Padgham Road. Police said a small dump truck driven by Julio C. Caballero, 37, of Fairport, was traveling west on Allen Padgham Road when it hit Bassett’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Caballero, who was driving a truck owned by Wayside Garden Center, was towing a trailer.
Bassett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts. The investigation into the accident is continuing.
State police, the Farmington Fire Department, and Victor Farmington Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The intersection was closed to traffic for about four hours.