NEWARK — A Palmyra man accused of assaulting two state troopers last month faces new charges related to a separate incident earlier this year.
Michael Wiley, 33, was charged Thursday by village police with misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He also was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred March 12 in Newark-Wayne Community Hospital’s emergency room. While being treated there, Wiley allegedly punched a nurse in the face, injured a security officer, and damaged the officer’s eyeglasses.
On Nov. 22, Wiley was charged by state police with two felony counts of second-degree assault, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, said two troopers went to Wiley’s mobile home that day to arrest him on a warrant issued for his alleged failure to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Wiley is accused of throwing a space heater at the troopers, which hit and cut them. O’Donnell said one trooper’s injury required stitches.
According to O’Donnell, another trooper responding to the scene as backup crashed on the way there, totaling his patrol vehicle. That officer suffered a broken shoulder and other injuries.
None of the troopers were named.
Wiley is being held in the Wayne County Jail without bail.