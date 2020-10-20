ROCHESTER — A Palmyra man facing a child pornography charge was sentenced to a long prison term Friday.
David Gfeller, 35, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison — followed by 15 years of parole — after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. The sentence was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, said in February 2019 federal officials had information from an international law enforcement network that child pornography possibly originating in western New York had been found by authorities in countries including Germany, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and France. The pornography depicted a prepubescent minor.
With assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Homeland Security special agents used data associated with the images to find the residence where the images were produced. In March 2019, authorities obtained a search warrant for Gfeller’s residence and arrested him.