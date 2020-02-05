ROCHESTER — A Palmyra man faces at least 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography in federal court.
David Gfeller, 35, faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years, and a lifetime period of supervised release (parole). Gfeller’s plea was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case, said Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo initiated an investigation in February 2019. At that time the agency had information from an international law enforcement network that child pornography possibly originating in western New York had been recovered by authorities in countries including Germany, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and France. The pornography depicted a prepubescent minor.
With assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Homeland Security special agents used data associated with the images to find the residence where the images were produced. In March 2019, authorities obtained a search warrant for Gfeller’s residence and arrested him.
New York State Police assisted in the investigation.
Chief U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. is scheduled to sentence Gfeller May 4.