PALMYRA — David Husk didn’t have an opponent on the ballot in the 2016 race for mayor.
He does in 2020.
The Republican and former longtime village trustee will be challenged by Molly Budziszewski this fall for a four-year term to lead the Wayne County village of about 3,500 people.
Republican incumbents Pat Nolan and Rick Perry also are seeking re-election, and will be challenged on the Democratic line by a longtime village business owner, Carrie Deming. Palmyra Democrats have not fielded a second candidate for the two open trustee seats.
Husk, who works in the meat department at Sauders Store in Seneca Falls, has been on the Village Board since 2006, serving as deputy mayor for four years under previous Mayor Chris Piccola. He also served 12 years on the Palmyra-Macedon Board of Education, including seven years as president.
Husk said he has provided “honest, transparent leadership” during his mayoral term and noted that he has served as a liaison for nearly every village department during his tenure.
His opponent, Budziszewski, is a Palmyra-Macedon graduate who returned to the village in 2015. A former social worker, she is currently a stay-at-home mom to four children, and is president of the Gananda Community Youth Theatre Board. She coordinated the Rally for Change Black Lives Matter event in Palmyra in June.
Budziszewski said she is running on a “platform of efficiency, transparency and community — to increase engagement in local government, to create an environment where the voices of all village citizens are heard and to promote all of the unique events and attributes Palmyra has to offer.”
Trustees
Nolan, a retired teacher, has served as a village trustee for 13 years and is liaison to the water and sewer departments. He currently teaches part-time at Pal-Mac and coaches basketball.
Rick Perry, an eight-year member of the Village Board, has been deputy mayor for the last four years. Perry, owner of R.T. Perry, a custom furniture, cabinet and home accessories business, also served on the Board of Education and was president of Pal-Mac Youth football for seven years.
Deming, a 20-year resident of Wayne County, has operated the Dog Eared Book store in Palmyra for five years and is the organizer of the annual Small Business Saturday event for downtown merchants each November. Before moving back to Palmyra, she lived in Marion and served on the town Planning Board for six years.
“As both a resident and a local business owner she has a deep stake in the future of the village of Palmyra,” the Palmyra Democratic Committee said. “Carrie is running to ensure that everyone’s voice in the village is heard and that the village is open and transparent in its operations. She believes village government should encourage local entrepreneurs to invest in Palmyra, work to create an environment that is welcoming to tourists and that the local government should do everything within its power to keep tax rates as low as possible.”
The Republicans said “Husk, Nolan and Perry are committed to the residents of Palmyra; have a combined residency of over 115 years in Palmyra. They know the village, its residents and are focused on the issues that face our community.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.