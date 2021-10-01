PALMYRA — Gage Turner loved motocross, and he died Sept. 26 doing “the thing he loved the most,” according to his obituary.
Turner, 18, crashed his motorcycle at Hogback Hill Motocross, suffering fatal injuries in a 250 Novice class race.
“Gage will be truly missed by many and our hearts go out to his family,” read a post on Empire State Motocross’ Facebook page. “We as a motocross community have a sense of family, and our family has lost a great person, son, brother, friend, and racer. We are all impacted deeply with this horrible situation and our condolences go out to everyone that knew Gage and his family.”
According to information that came across the police scanner at the time of the accident, Turner suffered a head injury at the track owned by the Palmyra Motocross Association. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital by Mercy Flight.
Shannon Richardson of Lockport, who often raced against Turner, said words could not explain how sad he felt when he heard the news of the accident.
“I would talk to Gage usually before the races and practices and would battle with him during those events cause we ride the same class,” Richardson said.
Turner was a June graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and Wayne Technical and Career Center, where he studied electrical trades. His obituary indicated he had dreams of becoming an aerial lineman someday.
“The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District has learned of the passing of Pal-Mac Class of 2021 graduate Gage Turner,” read a statement provided by the school district. “To assist students and staff during this difficult time, the district has activated its crisis team and counseling services will be available for those who may need it. At this time, the district sends its sincere condolences to the friends and family of Gage. Please keep all of those impacted in your thoughts.”
Gage Turner is survived by his parents, Tracey Hickman and Guy Turner; a sister; step-sibling; and other family members.
Turner’s funeral services are set for 3 p.m. today at {span id=”span-17-39784” class=”ct-span oxy-stock-content-styles”}St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmington.{/span} The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/pumpkinhook.
Turner will be laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery.