PALMYRA — The Town Board plans to reduce the salary of embattled Town Supervisor Ken Miller, who also chairs the Board of Supervisors, and set specific work hours following a March 9 incident in which Miller was found at his home unconscious and intoxicated after missing a county meeting.
The move was made at a special meeting Thursday night, said Jim Welch, who is serving as acting supervisor while Miller is on leave until April 12.
Welch said the board is having Town Attorney Paul Rubery draw up a local law to allow the board to reduce his salary. State law says his salary can be reduced only at budget time without a local law, Welch noted.
“We’re listening to the constituents, the voters,” Welch said Friday, adding that many residents are unhappy with what has transpired. “I think we wanted to send a message that this conduct is unacceptable. We can’t force him to resign.”
Still, Welch said the action is not to force Miller to resign, “but to get some help.” Miller has a history of alcohol abuse.
Welch did not disclose how much money the Town Board plans to shave off Miller’s salary. According to Town Clerk Irene Unterborn, Miller’s salary was $35,844, not including his county earnings as a supervisor and an additional stipend as board chairman. In 2022, supervisors are getting $17,598 for county work, while the board chair receives an extra $23,710.
Board members are asking for specific work hours for Miller to ensure town business gets done, Welch said.
Welch said Miller was informed of the plan.
The March 9 incident started when Miller failed to show up to a meeting with County Administrator Rick House and other officials to go over an agenda for the next week’s meeting. House asked the Wayne County sheriff’s office to check on Miller’s welfare, since he could not reach him by phone.
According to a sheriff’s office report obtained by the Times through a Freedom of Information request, deputies were asked to contact Palmyra Code Enforcement Officer Pat Sheridan concerning Miller, whom family members acknowledged was drinking the night before. Unterborn told deputies that Miller apparently slept at the Palmyra Town Hall on Canandaigua Road overnight.
That morning at Town Hall, Miller asked the code officer for keys to the code enforcement vehicle because he needed to get to a county meeting, the report said. Deputies reported that Sheridan could not verify Miller was intoxicated, but that he just seemed “off.”
Miller was found later by his wife, passed out on the kitchen floor of their Maple Avenue home, the report said. Miller was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for treatment.
Miller lost use of a county vehicle after a 2020 incident in which he arrived in one in what witnesses described as an intoxicated state. Supervisors later agreed to give the vehicle back to him.
Welch said previously that there are no rules in the town against the supervisor using a town-owned vehicle for official use.