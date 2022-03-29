PALMYRA — The Town Board is meeting in executive session at a special meeting Thursday to discuss matters related to Town Supervisor Ken Miller, who is on family medical leave after authorities discovered him unconscious and apparently intoxicated at his Maple Avenue home March 9 after he failed to attend a meeting with county administration.
Acting Supervisor Jim Welch said the board touched on Miller’s situation in executive session at its meeting last Thursday, where the board also accepted Miller’s letter notifying the town that he was taking leave from March 14 to April 12.
Welch said the board’s meeting this Thursday may produce more information regarding Miller’s situation, including some of his actions that morning. Welch confirmed to the Finger Lakes Times that the Palmyra supervisor drove a truck used by the town’s code enforcement to his Maple Avenue home from Town Hall on Canandaigua Road the morning of March 9.
Welch said he has not been presented with evidence that Miller was intoxicated when he took the vehicle to his home, where sometime later he was found unconscious after County Administrator Rick House asked deputies to do a welfare check on the board chairman.
“We don’t know if he was intoxicated or not,” Welch said.
It’s unknown if any blood tests were done on Miller, who was taken to the hospital. Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby did not respond to requests for comment by phone and email last week regarding Miller.
On Monday, the Times, through the state’s Freedom of Information Law, filed for any possible sheriff’s office reports related to the March 9 incident.
The town truck and a county vehicle that Miller was allowed to use as part of his chairmanship duties were driven away from his home.
Miller, who has a history of problems with alcohol, lost use of a county vehicle after a 2020 incident in which he arrived in a county vehicle in what witnesses described as an intoxicated state. Supervisors later agreed to give the vehicle back to him. County Administrator House said the authority to grant use of county vehicle rests solely with supervisors.
As for Miller taking the keys to a town-owned vehicle, Welch said there are no rules in the town against it.
“He’s supervisor,” Welch said. “He’s taken it to (county) board meetings before. It’s not out of the normal. … He’s the boss.”
Welch said they hoped to provide some information to the public regarding Miller after they meet in executive session. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Welch said the most important thing is for Miller to get the help he needs for alcohol abuse.
“Our main concern is for him to get himself healthy,” he said.
As to whether board members will urge him to step down, Welch responded: “We’re not ready to say.”