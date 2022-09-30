GENEVA — The location has changed for the Oct. 21 panel discussion featuring former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and political commentator and strategist James Carville.
The fall Stern Family Forum event, originally scheduled to take place at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, instead begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Opera House on Seneca Street.
The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The discussion, which kicks off a weekend of celebrations in honor of Hobart College’s Bicentennial, will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning “60 Minutes” correspondent and HWS Trustee Bill Whitaker.