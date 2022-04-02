CANANDAIGUA — A committee investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County sheriff’s office has issued a preliminary report that was made public.
West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell, who chairs what has been dubbed the “209 Committee,” gave an overview at Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Local Law 209 allows the board to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials.
The committee has been meeting regularly since last fall, following the resignations of Undersheriff Dave Frasca and Sheriff Kevin Henderson about a month apart. Almost all of the committee’s work has been conducted in executive session.
The report goes back to December 2020, when several complaints were made to an anonymous county hotline. They alleged issues related to sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior were investigated by the sheriff’s office under Henderson’s leadership, but not dealt with adequately.
Campbell said in late December of that year, Henderson made several requests to human resources and county administration to hear audio recordings of those complaints. Those requests were denied.
County officials who took their concerns to the Board of Supervisors. The board hired outside counsel, Scott Rogoff, in early 2021. Rogoff hired an independent human resources investigator for a probe.
Over the next five months, the investigator interviewed more than 70 current and former employees of the sheriff’s office. Campbell said based on those interviews and other evidence, it was determined there was inappropriate behavior by Henderson and/or with his knowledge and consent, and by certain members of his administration.
“Former Sheriff Henderson was provided multiple opportunities to be interviewed in connection with the independent investigation, and to provide documents related to the investigation, but declined to do so,” Campbell said, adding that the number of concerning issues increased through the investigation and documents were not produced on a voluntary basis.
Campbell said the following corrective actions happened:
• Henderson and Frasca resigned.
• Former Sheriff Phil Povero came out of retirement to take the job on an interim role.
• Three corrections officers at the county jail resigned. Two had been the subject of a previous investigation by a special prosecutor into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the officers with female inmates.
• Elimination of a sheriff’s office sexual harassment committee, which county officials said was inactive. The sheriff’s office is now using countywide policies.
• Creation of compliance investigator positions. Campbell said they will look into complaints in any county department.
Campbell said one major theme emerged in the investigation: isolation and separation of the sheriff’s office from the county organization.
“The investigation revealed that former Sheriff Kevin Henderson took steps to disengage his office from the county and instruct his employees not to utilize other departments within the county structure that are there to assist and help,” he said. “The current sheriff’s administration deserves considerable credit for making tremendous strides in rectifying this in a very short period of time.”
Campbell noted a new sheriff will be elected in November.
“The Board of Supervisors, the members of the 209 Committee and county leadership are committed to working closely with the new sheriff’s administration to continue effectuating positive change within the department and expect the new sheriff to do the same,” he said.
During public comment Thursday, before Campbell spoke, Bristol resident A.J. Magnan criticized the committee for what he called a lack of transparency. Magnan, who also addressed the board shortly after the resignations, said it was “reprehensible” the way Henderson’s career ended. He claimed the 209 committee has met for more than 22 hours in executive session since last fall.
“Myself, and I believe the public, want to hear all the facts and allegations,” he said. “We deserve the full, unvarnished truth on what the committee has heard and what it has learned.”
While he didn’t address Magnan specifically, Campbell said the public version of the report can’t mention the names of past or current employees other than Henderson and Frasca. He said they could be shared with the board in executive session, which came after the meeting.