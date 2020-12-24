VARICK — The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died in October, the result of a farm accident, face a misdemeanor charge.
Samuel K. Stoltzfus, 27, and Fannie H. Stoltzfus, 26, were charged Dec. 10 by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with endangering the welfare of a child. The charge was reported to area media Wednesday.
The charge stems from an incident on the morning of Oct. 23 when deputies and other first responders went to the Stoltzfus home on Ernsberger Road. Deputies — along with members of the Romulus Fire Department, North Seneca Ambulance, and South Seneca Ambulance — performed extensive life-saving measures on the child.
The child, who was not named by the sheriff’s office, was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said his investigators and Seneca County Child Protective Services did an extensive investigation of the incident. The charge came after consulting with the county district attorney’s office.
Thompson said the child was left alone in a barn for an unknown period of time, and due to a lack of supervision, accidentally fell in a container filled with liquid. After discussing the incident with Thompson, the Times is choosing not to disclose more details.
Police said after the parents found the child, they acted appropriately and called for emergency services. They will answer the charge in Varick Town Court.