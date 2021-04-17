The Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes will hold its monthly Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. April 28.
Canandaigua attorney Russ Kenyon, whose areas of specialty include elder law and estate planning, will present “The Law and Parkinson Disease.” Kenyon will cover the financial and legal planning needed in a situation when a loved one is afflicted with Parkinson’s.
All are welcome to the Zoom presentation. Current PSGFL members will receive an email regarding Zoom information to join the program on the internet. If you are not a member, email swgillim@yahoo.com or gshellma@rochester.rr.com, or call (585) 624-1448.